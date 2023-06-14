EUFAULA, Okla. — Rainbow flags decorate Legacy On Main Street, ahead of Eufaula’s second ever LGBTQ+ Pride celebration.
Karen Weldin has lived in Eufaula for 33 years and owns Legacy On Main Street.
"There's a real need here. You know, the issue is not over. We're a long ways from equality and safety for our LGBTQ community," she said.
Weldin married her wife in 2003 and said she wants to be there for young people who might be afraid to be themselves.
"I want to try to create not only a safe place for them and celebrate, but I want to try to raise awareness in this community,” Weldin said. “And I want to have a positive effect on the fear that the young people still have.”
That's why Legacy On Main Street hosted Eufaula’s first ever Pride Celebration in 2022.
Weldon says they featured speakers and band, but this year will be bigger and better than last year with a food truck, more live music and dancing.
But, not everyone is happy.
On Facebook, people have been asking the City to do something.
"That's an individual that's putting that on. The City's not involved in that," Eufaula City Manager Jeb Jones said.
Jones said they have a right to hold any event that doesn't break the law.
Weldin is determined to keep holding Pride celebrations every year, despite the naysayers.
"Until equality is a lot more improved, there's a need for a Pride event,” Weldin said, “as long as there are kids scared to come out, we gotta have a Pride event."
The event is from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday June 17 at Legacy on Main Street and is free for everyone.