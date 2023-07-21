STILLWATER, Okla. — What started as a magic marker sketch has now lead to 48 years of the iconic duo, Eskimo Joe and Buffy.
Oklahoma State University grads Steve File and Stan Clark opened Eskimo Joe's in Stillwater, Okla., July 21, 1975. File came up with the name, with Clark eventually buying out File to become the sole owner.
The company's website says on day one, there were 72 T-shirt designs available, but they were all sold from behind the bar.
When the drinking age in Oklahoma changed to 21 in 1984, the business became a restaurant as well.
Since then, the T-shirts have been spotted around the world.
In 1990, Former President George H.W. Bush endorsed the cheese fries in his commencement speech at OSU. In 2006, Former President George W. Bush followed in his father's footsteps, seconding that endorsement during his commencement speech.
Birthday celebrations are nothing new for Stillwater's Jumpin' Little Juke Joint.
In 1985, Joe's 10th anniversary celebration spilled onto Elm Street, becoming one of Stillwater's largest attractions, aside from OSU football.
While July 21st is the official birthday, celebrations run all week in Stillwater.
"The key to success in any field or endeavor is enthusiasm!" Clark is quoted as saying on the Eskimo Joe's website.
Clearly, 48 years later, that enthusiasm is still alive.