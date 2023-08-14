UPDATE (8/15/23 8:35 A.M.) — The Tulsa Police Department said an escaped teen is back in custody after a report of a stolen car overnight.
Police said around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, they got a call about a stolen car and three people ran away from the car near East 43rd Street North and North Garrison Avenue.
Police said they apprehended one of the three, who they identified as 14-year-old Ja'Koby Golston. Police said the other two suspects got away.
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. − A Public Safety Alert has been issued for two teenagers who escaped from the Tulsa County Juvenile Justice Center.
Ja'Koby Golston is 14 years old, 5 foot 6 inches tall and weighs around 145 pounds. Golston is charged with murder in connection to a deadly crash near 71st and Memorial earlier this year.
Police say a stolen SUV plowed into another car, badly injuring a 21-year-old man and killing 22-year-old Andrew Berryman.
In the days after Berryman's death, FOX23 spoke with his mom, Thalimika Forbes, who told us she was devastated.
"I don’t understand why they got the opportunity to live when he didn’t he didn’t do nothing wrong he didn’t make the choice to go steal a vehicle and take it for a joy ride and then decide, you know, I’m going to run and then kill my son who had so much to live for didn’t do nothing wrong even had a clean driving record," Forbes said.
Noah Ney is 15 years old and is charged with shooting with intent to kill. He is 4 foot 9 inches and weighs 90 pounds.
The pair were last seen running near the railroad tracks near Elwood.
If you see Golston or Ney, call 911.