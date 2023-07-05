A second trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon" has been released showing more scenes from the highly anticipated movie, due out this fall.
The trailer is 2 minutes and 23 seconds long and dives deeper into the plot of the movie, which is based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name.
Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the book depicts the serial murder of members of the Osage Nation and a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The film is directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone.
The cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Tantoo Cardinal, John Lithgow, Brendan Fraser, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion, William Belleau, Louis Cancelmi, Tatanka Means, Michael Abbot Jr., Pat Healy, Scott Shepard, Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson.
The first trailer for the movie was released in May.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be released in theaters in October. After its theater run, it will be streamed globally on Apple TV+.