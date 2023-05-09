Robert De Niro, who's set to star in the upcoming movie "Killers of the Flower Moon", said he recently welcomed his seventh child, at the age of 79.
The actor revealed the news in an interview with ET Canada. The entertainment news site said they reached out to De Niro’s representatives, who confirmed the actor is now a father of seven.
ET Canada said De Niro already shares two children, Drena, 51, and Raphael, 46, with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott; two children, Elliot, 25, and Helen, 11, with ex-wife, Grace Hightower; and twin sons Aaron and Julian, 27, with former girlfriend, Toukie Smith.
It is unclear who the mother of his seventh child is.
De Niro was spotted visiting the Philbrook Museum in midtown Tulsa in 2021 during movie production for "Killers of the Flower Moon".
The movie was shot in Oklahoma cities like Pawhuska and Bartlesville. New photos of De Niro, along with costar Leonardo DiCaprio, on the set were released in April.
"Killers of the Flower Moon" will be screened May 20 at the Cannes Film Festival, and will open in select theaters Oct. 6 before expanding to more theaters Oct. 20.