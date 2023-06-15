A TV show shot in Oklahoma will get a cable debut this month.
"The Hollywood Reporter" said the first season of "Reservation Dogs" will appear on cable TV beginning June 26.
The FX series has only been available to watch exclusively on the streaming app, Hulu, since it premiered in 2021.
The comedy's first season will make its linear TV debut on FX. Two episodes of the series will air starting at 9 p.m. CT on Mondays for four weeks.
The first season will finish airing a couple weeks ahead of the show's third season premiere Aug. 2 on Hulu.