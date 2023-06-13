Tulsa native, Garth Brooks, announces Las Vegas residency

NASHVILLE, TN. − Garth Brooks is getting ready to open his new bar in Nashville.

And he'll be selling Bud Light.

In a recent interview with Billboard Country Live, the Oklahoma native said he wants the bar to be the "Chick-fil-A of Honky Tonks....I want it to be a place you feel safe in."

Brooks said that "Friends in Low Places" will be welcome to everyone. His comments come after Bud Light faced controversy after featuring transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney on a special edition can of the beer. 

"We’re going to serve every brand of beer. We just are. It’s not our decision to make. Our thing is this, if you [are let] into this house, love one another. If you’re an a–hole, there are plenty of other places on lower Broadway," said Brooks. 

Friends in Low Places is scheduled to open later this year.

