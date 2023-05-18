The first trailer for "Killers of the Flower Moon" has been released!
The movie, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name, is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the Osage Nation and a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.
The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons and Brendan Fraser. It's directed by Martin Scorsese.
Movie production took place in Oklahoma cities like Pawhuska and Bartlesville, and cast members were seen visiting local venues like the Philbrook Museum in midtown Tulsa.
“Killers of the Flower Moon” will be released in theaters on Oct. 18. After its theater run, it will be streamed globally on Apple TV+.