TULSA, Okla. − Madonna's postponed concert at the BOK Center is now cancelled.
The concert was originally postponed after an infection landed Madonna in the hospital.
Several concerts, including Tulsa's, have been outright cancelled due to scheduling issues.
Here's the official statement from Madonna:
"Due scheduling conflicts, the following shows are unfortunately cancelled: July 27 in Tulsa, December 22 in Nashville, January 15 in San Francisco, January 18 in Las Vegas, and January 20 in Phoenix. Refunds for these dates will be issued at the original point of purchase."