INOLA, Okla. — Survey says! An Inola family duked it out on a national game show stage.
The Younger family got their chance to shine on "Family Feud", and their episode will premiere Friday.
Comprised of Brian Younger, Shelly Younger, Paige Butler, Josh Butler and Lindsey Swope, the Younger family said they sent in an audition tape several times before they got the call to do the show. Paige said she talked her family into it.
“It’s been my dream to get on 'Family Feud'," said Paige. "We did a funny audition video and sent it in a few times until we finally got a call back ... We first submitted in 2018, so it's been a long time coming."
The Younger family finally filmed in 2022 and said they were chosen out of about 8 thousand families.
“We feel honored for our little town of Inola to be said by Steve Harvey on national TV," Lindsey said. "We think it was a dream to experience it all together especially."
The family said the show's host, actor and comedian Steve Harvey, was just as funny as he's portrayed on TV.
"It was like a comedy show at each commercial break," said Lindsey.
“It takes around two hours to play the game and it’s all because he’s so talkative and so funny," said Brian. "And very gracious and very nice.”
The family came away with some props from the show. They got to keep "Family Feud" question cards, as well as the cue cards Harvey used to read off the Younger family's name, and how to pronounce "Inola".
"[They] were taped underneath each camera and they're for Steve's benefit to help him say the name of our town," explained Brian. "Because of lot of people pronounce it 'ih-nol-a' we made sure that he said it right, and so that's why they put it phonetically 'eye-nol-a'."
The family said if they could do it all over again, they’d do it in a heartbeat.
"I look back on it and the best part was enjoying it and experiencing it with my family," said Lindsey.
You can see how the Younger family does on "Family Feud" Friday at 3 p.m. on FOX23.