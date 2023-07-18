How the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike is impacting the booming Oklahoma film industry

The actors union, SAG-AFTRA which represents about 160,000 members, went on strike last Friday.
Around 200 of the union's members live in Oklahoma and Dallas-Fort Worth area, says Tom Schwarz of the Regional SAG-AFTRA Office. The number of SAG-eligible individuals is unknown, but the number is believed to far exceed the number of the official 200 members. SAG-eligible (SAGe) means that you have met all the requirements to join and can become a member when the individual is ready.
Television and film sets shut down last week, which includes major studio productions such as Netflix, Universal, and Warner Bros.
The movie Twisters has been shooting on location in Oklahoma and is produced by Universal, which means filming has been brought to a complete halt due to the strike.
This comes after the Writers Guild of America strike that started on May 2, 2023. This is the first time since 1960 that both unions are on strike together.
But, why are the actors striking?
Meg Gould, Executive Director, of the Tulsa Office of Film, Music, Arts & Culture says, “SAG-AFTRA is striking to fight for better pay and working conditions for their member, of which the majority do not make the high-paying salaries that people associate with Hollywood actors. Streaming platforms and AI have changed the landscape of the industry and the union wants to make sure that their members have the rights and protections in place.”
Cody Mayo has been a SAG-AFTRA member since 2015 and he is the owner of Cody Mayo Studios in Tulsa.
"There can be an interpretation that just because you've been on a TV show that you make a ton of money, but what most people don't take into account is that this can be a gig job for us more often than not. We are employed when we have the episode, but the moment it's over...it's over," said Mayo. "Then we have to pay out our managers, agents, lawyers, and a high tax."
Mayo says the last time contracts were revised were nearly 40 years ago and since then the industry has changed greatly. He says the future of the working actor is what the union is fighting for.
"The evolution of technology and primarily the way the streaming services operate have just about obliterated the possibility of how us working-class actors pay our monthly bills. With the rise of AI the future of the entertainment industry as we know it is truly on the line. Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) wanted to have the ability to pay a Background Actor for one day of work. The equivalent to a few hundred dollars, do a full body scan and then own that actor's image in perpetuity for any future studio projects. There are hundreds of people in the larger markets who are career Background Performers and this would single-handedly destroy their career. AI is a very slippery slope when it comes to Actors and our image. Also, streaming companies allow people to watch your episode an infinite amount of times, but you are not paid proportionately for that usage. It's a very flawed deal at the moment and things must change. This strike is fighting for benefits that are going to contribute positively to the future health of our Oklahoma market," said Mayo. "Ultimately, as a community, we stand in solidarity against the behavior of these larger corporations and will stand strong for as long as it takes until a fair deal is reached."
Christina Jenkins has run her own talent agency, Reel Talent Studio in Tulsa for four years and represents actors from all over the region. As an agent Jenkins will find work for her actors to audition for, and if they are cast, Jenkins will get a percentage of the actor's pay. Jenkins says her agency currently has 24 union actors and 59 SAG-eligible (SAG-e) actors.
Jenkins said she saw an immediate impact when the strike began.
“There is a complete drop off of SAG theatrical projects seeking casting since the strike started. Actors have decided not to audition for roles they had already been asked to audition for, due to the strike,” said Jenkins. There are several actors that are already cast in SAG projects here in Okla. but haven’t filmed yet, so they are now in a waiting period for those projects to continue. Many actors that are not yet eligible or are SAGe are worried they will take a misstep and lose their ability to join later, so there is a lot of caution.”
Jenkins says she is now constantly searching for what contract the project is under and looking back at what the SAG protocol is to make sure they are following what supports the union.
In a social media post the Central Oklahoma Labor Federation posted that, "the entire labor movement is standing in solidarity with them."
“I can tell you that we have several productions that were looking at filming in Tulsa until the writers’ strike started. Most large-budget productions slowed down after that. Now, with the actors’ strike, most productions have shut down - even small indie films are being affected. SAG has an indie waiver but many of these lower-budget productions are waiting for approval before they can resume production, that is if they are under a SAG agreement,” said Gould.
It’s difficult to predict how long the strike will last, says Gould.
In the meantime, Mayo says that this is a good time for actors to, "take classes, update headshots, reels, and focus on their individual craft, because when we get to the other side of this, it could get very busy very quickly."
“With what has happened with the writer’s strike, it doesn’t give me much hope that it will be short,” said Jenkins. “Even though projects are holding, there seems to be a lot of unity and hope that the issues within the contracts will get resolved and all actors will benefit from this fight.”
Mayo agrees.
"It's important to understand that this is not about preserving the career of just a 'celebrity', this is about saving the working class actors. This is our one shot to create a future that preserves the working class actor career and we are willing to strike for as long as SAG-AFTRA needs us to," said Mayo.
For up-to-date information on the SAG-AFTRA strike, click here.