The Brookers Family POPcast has brought something a little different to the podcast world.
The Brookers live in Los Angeles, but are like many Midwest households in the sense that their lives are centered around family.
That’s because Chris Brooker is from Stillwater and his wife Heather is from Tulsa. The two meet while studying broadcast journalism at Oklahoma State University (OSU).
“Both Heather and I were journalism majors. She was on the TV side and I was on the radio side. She’s got a face for TV. I’ve got a face for radio,” said Chris.
After the couple graduated from OSU, Chris says he started working in local radio.
“I worked at the Edge for a few years and also K-Hits,” said Chris.
18-years-ago, Chris and Heather moved to California. That’s where their daughter Channing was born.
“I am 10 years old and we have two pets, Gracie and Luna,” said Channing. “They're adorable.”
Heather has found great success in her career. She is a digital entertainment reporter and an Emmy Award-Winning actress and comedian. She also has her own Webby Award-winning podcast "Motherhood in Hollywood."
Heather was unable to speak with FOX23, but it’s evident from Heather’s social media posts that the Brooker family really seems to enjoy each other’s company and live to the fullest.
It was during one of their many family's interactions that Channing says the idea for a family podcast came to be.
“My parents realized, hey, we have really fun conversations at home, why don't we just introduce the whole world into it?” said Channing. “Then we started making some videos and we're like, let's start a podcast. This is going to be super fun.”
The topics range from movies, television shows, video games, pop culture, and family life.
“It's just our unique take and our unique, unfiltered conversations as a family. And it's just, you know, our fun conversations,” said Chris. “I think our family dynamic definitely stems from Heather's and my relationships with our family and just Heather and I as a family unit ourselves.”
The Brookers have not forgotten where they came from. They still have family back in Oklahoma and they were just back in Tulsa visiting a few weeks ago around Father’s Day.
“It was actually that week of the big storm. The night before we left, that storm hit. And it was, it was, it was crazy. This was Channing's first experience with the true Oklahoma weather,” said Chris.
“I was very scared,” said Channing. “I'm used to just sunny skies in California, so I was like, I know I missed the weather in California.”
Channing says one of the awesome things about Tulsa is, “I like definitely, there's no traffic.”
Chris says much has changed in Tulsa since they left years ago.
“Downtown has been completely revitalized. The whole River District is changed. It's so much different from when we left it,” said Chris. “So, it's fun to go back and see all the changes.”
Chris and Heather may have began their broadcast careers in Okla. but now, Chris, Heather and Channing are based in LA and they say that producing their Brooker Family POPcast is an absolute blast.
“We do hope it resonates with families,” said Chris.
You can catch the Brooker Family POPcast on Spotify, Stitcher, Apple Podcasts and YouTube.