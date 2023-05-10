Production crews have been spotted in Oklahoma to shoot the "Twister" movie sequel, "Twisters".
Parts of downtown Oklahoma City were temporarily closed Tuesday while crews filmed. Police were seen monitoring the area and helping with detours.
The "Twister" sequel is not only calling downtown Oklahoma City home during shooting, but crews are also in Okarche.
Okarche police asked people traveling to El Reno to be aware of road closures on Tuesday.
This comes 27 years after the original "Twister" hit theaters on May 10, 1996. The blockbuster movie starring the late Bill Paxton, Helen Hunt, Cary Elwes and future Oscar winner Philip Seymour Hoffman.
"Twister" would go on to bring in more than $240 million at the domestic box office, and earned nearly $500 million globally.
The sequel, which is titled "Twisters" on IMDb.com, is slated to be released on July 19, 2024. Details about the plot have not been released, but IMDB notes that actors Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos and Daisy Edgar-Jones are attached to the movie.
Lee Isaac Chung, who directed the Oklahoma-shot film "Minari," is directing the sequel. Mark L. Smith, screenwriter of "The Revenant," will write the screenplay.