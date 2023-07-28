TULSA, Okla. — The BOK Center announced a major country music star will play on its stage next year.
Tim McGraw will bring his "Standing Room Only" tour to the downtown Tulsa venue on April 13, 2024.
Tickets go on sale Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. and start at $39.50.
The BOK Center had posted a photo to social media Thursday of a black cowboy hat in front of the BOK Center with the caption "...stay tuned".
Commenters on the Facebook post speculated it could mean a visit from McGraw, George Strait or Garth Brooks.
McGraw is a three-time Grammy award winner with a career spanning more than three decades. His newest tour will feature his biggest hits, as well as songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album "Standing Room Only".