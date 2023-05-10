ENID, Okla. — Enid Police were quick to respond when someone was reportedly heard yelling for help in the woods.
Body camera video shows the officers running toward the cries. They run into a farmer first though, and that's when any concern quickly turns into laughter.
The farmer explained the "damsel in distress" was actually an upset goat that had been separated from one of his friends.
Enid Police said it was nice to see the two officers swift response and that "all in all, you really can't say it was that baaaaad of a call."