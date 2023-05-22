OKLAHOMA CITY — An Enid man was charged after he allegedly made threats via Twitter to kill public officials, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma.
36-year-old Tyler Marshall of Enid was charged with “transmitting in interstate commerce a communication containing a threat,” on May 19, 2023, the Attorney’s Office said.
An affidavit in the case alleges that on or around May 15, 2023, the FBI learned Marshall made multiple threats via Twitter to kill public officials, including Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz, according to the Attorney’s Office.
The Attorney’s Office said Marshall had his first appearance in court on Monday and has been detained “pending further proceedings in the case.”
If found guilty, Marshall could face up to five years in federal prison, a fine of $250,000 and a special assessment of $100, the Attorney’s Office said. He would also have to serve a term of supervised release of up to three years.
This case was investigated by the FBI Oklahoma City Field Office, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Enid Police Department, according to the Attorney’s Office.
>>>MORE: Nowata Police confirm bomb threat at Nowata County Courthouse