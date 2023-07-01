ENDUI Walk held at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — On Saturday morning, a walk was held to remember the 86 lives lost to alcohol related crashes in Tulsa County over the last four years, according to the Tulsa Health Department (THD).
The ENDUI Walk took place at Woodland Hills Mall, near 71st and Memorial, and was held by the Tulsa County Stop DUI Task Force in partnership with THD, Woodland Hills Mall, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office and the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).
Before the walk, there was a press conference that included speakers from Ascension St. John, OCSO and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office.
“It’s essential to we continue working together as parents, educators, law enforcement officers, legislators, healthcare workers, to keep our kids safe, show them the rules, show them how to be safe,” Sergeant Kirby with OCSO said.
A minister, Kendra Lawson, also lead people in prayer at the event.
“Let us be mindful to not drink and drive Father God because the life that we save could be our own or someone else’s,” Lawson said.
FOX23 also spoke with Kirby outside of the conference.
“Right now in the U.S. we lose one person every 45 mins to drunk driving, we’re out here showing people its time as pedestrians, parents, law enforcement, that it’s time to make a change,” Kirby said.
Kirby said community members need to teach people, especially kids and teenagers, about the dangers of drunk driving and solutions to it.
“We need to stand up and teach people, ‘Hey we have rideshares’, make a plan, leave your keys, it’s not worth it to take that drive and not be in a sober state,” Kirby said.
Online, the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office offers tips to help prevent drunk driving.
• Limit the amount of alcohol you drink; sip slowly and space drinks over time.
• Keep public transportation and taxi numbers handy and use them if you’ve been drinking.
• Download ride-sharing apps on your phone before you start drinking.
• Ask a non-drinking driver to take you home. Call someone to pick you up, if necessary.