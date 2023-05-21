MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has activated an Endangered Missing Advisory for a 14-year-old last seen in Muskogee.
OHP said Leela Marlow, 14, was last seen around 10:00 a.m. on Sunday near N. 38th St. and Tahlequah St. in Muskogee.
She was last seen wearing a gray sweat shirt, blue sweat pants and carrying an orange blanket, OHP said.
Marlow is 5'1", weighs around 100 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
OHP said Marlow has autism and a stigmatism in her left eye. She may be wearing glasses.
If you see her, call 911.