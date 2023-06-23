Missing child and mother

Norman Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate 20-year-old Lela Neumann and 6-week-old Cynthia Neumann.

NORMAN, Okla. — Norman Police Department (NPD) is asking for the public to help find a mother and baby. 

NPD says 20-year-old Lela Neumann and 6-week-old Cynthia Neumann were last seen in Norman Thursday night. 

Lela has pink hair was wearing a white and tan shirt with tan shorts and white Crocs. Cynthia was in a white onesie with zoo animals. 

NPD says Lela Neumann has an intellectual disability and her family is concerned about the well-being of her and the infant child.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Neumann is diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and reportedly has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old. 

A Missing and Endangered Alert was issued for the pair Friday morning just before 11 a.m.

If you see them call 911. 

