NORMAN, Okla. — Norman Police Department (NPD) is asking for the public to help find a mother and baby.
NPD says 20-year-old Lela Neumann and 6-week-old Cynthia Neumann were last seen in Norman Thursday night.
Lela has pink hair was wearing a white and tan shirt with tan shorts and white Crocs. Cynthia was in a white onesie with zoo animals.
NPD says Lela Neumann has an intellectual disability and her family is concerned about the well-being of her and the infant child.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Neumann is diagnosed with Asperger's syndrome and reportedly has the mental capacity of a 9-year-old.
A Missing and Endangered Alert was issued for the pair Friday morning just before 11 a.m.
If you see them call 911.