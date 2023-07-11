JENKS, Okla. — Children swimming is a common sight during the summer. However, water can become dangerous very quickly.
“Safety should be the number one thing you should be thinking about anytime you’re on the water and recreational activity you’re doing,” said Kayla Stack, a paramedic supervisor with EMSA OK.
Stack said parents need to take precautions. They should always watch kids when they’re near water, put a gate around the pool and enroll kids in swim lessons.
“It happens in seconds, minutes, anytime water touches your vocal chords, they close off," Stack said. "This is when you begin drowning."
Stack said if you do see someone drowning, you need to be careful. Make sure it is safe to go in and remove the victim. If it’s not, throw them a flotation device. After getting them out of the water, lay them on their back and call 911. Then follow dispatch’s directions for CPR.
“Nothing prepares you for when it's your own kid” said John Laymon, a local parent.
Laymon religiously took all his kids to swim lessons at Miller Swim School. He clearly remembers the day his then three-year-old daughter, Riley, almost drowned. It was Memorial Day weekend and they were headed to the boat.
“I stepped onto the pontoon boat with the ice chest," he said. "I was not looking back at her and the next thing I hear is, where is Riley? Where is Riley? No one can find her."
Laymon said the boat had pulled away a bit and his daughter had fallen between the boat and dock.
“Fortunately for us, she had been enrolled in diaper dolphins since she was six months old. She was able to tread water until we were able to get her out,” Laymon said.
Laymon said it was 30 seconds to one minute before they were able to pull her out of the water.
“I think without those classes, she would've panicked and gone under water before we could find her in the cloudy lakes” Laymon said.
Laymon is a film believer in getting children swim lessons early and taking swim safety seriously.
“I still kind of cry about it, thinking about it," he said. "Seconds matter in those instances, and luckily for us, it turned out well."