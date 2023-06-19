TULSA, Okla. — EMSA has issued a Medical Heat Alert for the Tulsa area.
As of 5:30 p.m., EMSA responded to at least five heat-related illness calls and transported two people to nearby hospitals.
Due the the storms that swept through Green Country during Father's Day weekend, many residents are without power causing the rising temperatures to become a concern.
EMSA said this alert will be in effect through Saturday, June 24.
EMSA provided the following safety measures:
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing – even indoors. Don’t wear any restrictive clothing like spandex that will limit your body’s ability to stay cool.
- Limit alcohol and/or caffeine consumption.
- Check on elderly friends and family as well as those with preexisting medical conditions twice daily, that may mean making house calls and encouraging loved ones to leave their homes for an air-conditioned location until power is restored.
- Pay attention to weather and heat safety messaging and share those messages with those who may have limited connectivity when possible.
- Don't hesitate to visit a cooling station in Tulsa – be proactive about finding the nearest open cooling station. Encourage loved ones to do the same.