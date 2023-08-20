TULSA, Okla. — EMSA is issuing its fifth Medical Heat Alert of 2023 after medics responded to five suspected heat-related illness calls in the Tulsa service area on Saturday.
Three of those patients were taken to the hospital, EMSA said.
EMSA said the alerts are issued when they respond to five or more heat-related illness calls in a 24-hour period. The alert will remain in effect until temperatures or heat-related calls significantly decrease.
EMSA recommends people take the follow precautions when spending time outside:
- Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours before and during long exposure to the summer heat.
- Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide brimmed hat if working outdoors and take plenty of shade breaks.
- Do not drink alcohol or caffeine.
- Do not limit your use of air conditioning.
- If you don’t have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space, like libraries or mall, during the day.
- Use the buddy system if working outdoors and check on elderly neighbors.
- Keep a cell phone on you when outdoors, including when walking, running daily errands and doing yard work, sports and other physical activities.
The City of Tulsa website lists the following cooling stations as open:
- John 3:16, at 506 N. Cheyenne Ave., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Salvation Army, at 102 N. Denver Ave., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Tulsa County Social Services, at 2401 Charles Page Blvd., from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Denver Avenue Station, at 319 S. Denver, from 5 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on weekdays, 6:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.