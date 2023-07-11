Emergency repairs from copper theft lead to outages in midtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) says several outages in midtown Tulsa are the result of emergency repairs stemming from a copper theft.
A spokesperson for PSO said someone risked their life to steal copper from a PSO substation.
Because of this theft, PSO is making emergency repairs in midtown Tulsa, PSO said.
PSO also said during the height of the outages, more than 3,000 customers were without power.
PSO is working with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) to find the suspect.
Click here for the PSO outage map.