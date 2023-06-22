TULSA, Okla. – The City of Tulsa announced Wednesday it will be providing grants of up to $5,000 to help homeowners with emergency house repairs following last weekend’s storms.
The grants will be made available through the City’s Working in Neighborhoods department. More information can be found at www.cityoftulsa.org/WINhousing.
Mayor G.T. Bynum also announced during a press conference that all fees relating to weatherheads, which have to be connected in order for power to be restored, have been waived. To get reimbursed, residents are asked to contact the electrician who pulled the permit. For more information about weatherheads and permitting processes, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/weather.