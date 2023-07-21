TULSA, Okla. — Elected officials addressed the public Friday after calls for a school board member to resign months after giving a prayer at an East Central graduation.
E'lena Ashley is the school board member in question. She gave a brief prayer during the 2023 High School graduation that has many questioning its constitutionality.
Senator Dana Prieto, Senator Nathan Dahm, Bob Linn with OKPAC and State Superintendent Ryan Walters also spoke Friday outside the Education Service Center.
The Tulsa Public School Board received a cease and desist letter from Legal Overwatch for Parents' School Rights. The letter claims it is unconstitutional for TPS to try to regulate Ashely's commencement speech.
Fridays news conference brought in dozens of people, with speakers met with a mix of cheers and boos.
TPS released this statement shortly around the same time as this event:
"Tulsa Public Schools values and respects individuals from all faiths, backgrounds, and cultures. We strive to maintain a welcoming environment for our students, families, and team members.
The U.S. Constitution and U.S. Supreme Court rulings are clear: district officials may not lead prayer or promote religious views at school-sponsored events. By adhering to the law, we strive to uphold religious liberty and ensure that no student or family feels excluded at school events–particularly graduation, a once-in-a lifetime celebration.
Our focus remains on the important work of improving academic achievement and preparing all Tulsa students for success."
A statement was also released on behalf of Stacey Woolley, TPS Board of Education President:
"As elected board members, our responsibility is to represent the people of Tulsa in the education of our children. That means all Tulsans and all children. Our city is beautifully diverse with many faith traditions, and every child must feel welcomed and supported in our schools and at our school events. Every child and family at graduation should be able to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime achievement in an environment that respects and includes them.
We also have an obligation to uphold the law and our country’s principle of religious liberty–a value clearly enshrined in our U.S. Constitution. This is not a matter of opinion or a reflection of my personal beliefs. School board members cannot impose their religious traditions on public school students - we are acting in an official capacity and such actions infringe on others’ religious liberty.
Despite the attempts to distract us, our board and district leaders will stay focused on what matters most – educating young Tulsans well and ensuring they are ready to lead successful lives. We call on all leaders of our state to focus on academic achievement, student safety, and well-being."