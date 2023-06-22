SAND SPRINGS, Okla. -- Jerry Noble says he and his wife have lived in their home along highway 97 for 47 years.
They have lived through several tornados, but, this weekend's storm was the worst he has ever seen.
Tree branches broken in half were strewn across the roof and lawn.
"I knew I had trees and I figured the worst. I figured they'd be on top of the house," Noble said. "God had another idea. He put them on the side. All the branches that fell off the roof, ended up on the side. So, that's what I call a blessing. They didn't land on top of the house. Some of them did. That's ok. I'm still here."
Noble says he and his wife Gloria weathered the storm.
The only damage to their house was the roof and one room. The Nobles call it the "Purple Room." It's where they entertain their seven children who visit with all of their grandchildren.
They had to place two buckets under the hole in the roof to collect yesterday's rain.
The Nobles don't have insurance to cover the damage but Jerry says he is "at ease."
"If you don't know God, you can't be at ease," Noble says. "I know Him and I know He'll fix all this. It's just a matter of time and faith. If you don't have faith, you don't have much."
He has lots of family to help clean up the branches, and he has skills.
"I'm an old roofer. I put the roof on this house," Noble says. "So, if I can get that board off the ground over there and get that existing roof off of it, I can put it back up there. I can get another board. I'm 83."
At 83, he's counting his blessings.