TULSA, Okla. — Thursday afternoon, more than 60,000 residents in the Tulsa metro region were still without power in the wake of the early morning storm on Sunday that brought down trees and powerlines.
Work to restore power to homes and businesses continued into day five.
PSO Spokesman Wayne Greene said 3,800 workers, including crews from 20 different states, are working 16-hour days.
Greene said what makes this task so difficult is every level of the power grid was severely damaged by the storm.
Eighty-five-year-old homeowner Harold Hargis is trying to be patient. He had been using a generator, placed outside his home, to try and keep his 86-year-old wife Clara who has cancer, cool inside their living room.
“Well my wife is fighting cancer and it’s really hard on her, she spends most of her time in bed," he said.
The generator also kept his freezer and refrigerator running. We asked him what he’s looking forward to doing once the power is restored.
“I’m going to steam some cabbage and fry some fried potatoes with onions in them and corn bread,” he replied.
We’ve learned that Harold and Clara got their power back around 3 p.m., finally giving him the opportunity to cook that home made dinner for his wife.