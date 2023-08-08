TULSA, Okla. — Edison Preparatory School has opened a food pantry in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for all students in need.
Parent Information Facilitator Sandie Lawrence said the food pantry will provide students with what they need, but also give them the ability to choose what they're taking home.
"It's at no cost to the student, no cost to the school," Lawrence said. "And it's open and available for every Edison student."
Though this pantry isn't open to the public, Edison students are welcome to take what they need and what their families might need to have a meal that night for dinner.
"In the past we've had staff members buy food or snack items or hygiene items out of their own pocket and give them to kids when they need them," Lawrence explained. "But this is the first year that we partnered with the food bank and we're super excited about it."
Lawrence said the response from parents has been overwhelmingly positive, and the school is happy to take the burden off of families and teaching staff who tried to provide necessities to students in need.
"We have some staples, like some pastas and ready-to-eat soups, spaghettios, that kind of thing," she said. "We also have things like basic hygiene items, some soap, shampoo and laundry soap for families that might not have access to, or you know, the resources to get laundry soap. And so we have that here as well, as well as feminine hygiene products, and even some toilet paper."
Lawrence said she knew of programs at other schools, allowing students to take food items home and spoke with the food bank. She said she learned about school food pantries and decided to seek approval for one from the principal.
"I had students come to my office probably four days a week looking for something to eat. And, I mean, even if it's just giving a granola bar, It's something. So I think we're going to see a lot of usage," she said.
Lawrence said they hope to get a freezer and fridge in the pantry so they can offer baked goods, fresh produce and meats when possible.