Edison marching band raises funds with fireworks stand

BIXBY, Okla. — Some schools are taking advantage of the Fourth of July celebrations and selling fireworks as a fundraiser.
FOX23 spoke with the Edison Preparatory High School marching band to see how they’re raising money.
At a fireworks stand near 101st and Memorial, boxes of fireworks surround students with the Edison High School marching band.
“This is our fireworks fundraiser for our marching band and concert band, where we raise money for basically our whole season,” said Doug Styers, the band’s director.
Styers said they do the event each year.
“We’re anticipating a lot of people the next couple of days,” he said.
Styers also said this is their biggest fundraiser.
“This covers our entire budget for the year, we don’t get a budget from the District, so this is what keeps us afloat,” he said.
Styers said they have had a lot of community support. Especially after they lost a few days due to the Father’s Day storm.
“We got a lot of support from our families, and our students and parents,” he said.
Now, despite the heat the band is out there dutifully selling fireworks from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“Just come out and support our program,” Styers said.
The band will be selling fireworks from now through the Fourth of July.