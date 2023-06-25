East Tulsa marijuana dispensary hit hard by break-in

TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa marijuana dispensary was broken into early Sunday morning.
"Got to the shop at 6:30ish after waking up at 6 to a message from my security company. They were in and out from 4:30 to 5 a.m.," announced the Medijuana in a Facebook post.
The dispensary is located near East 31st Street and South Mingo Road.
The post continued stating that three males wearing panty hose on their heads had broken into four other businesses in the area.
"To be honest guys, this is really hurting us at this time. Over the past two years we have been hit from the inside and the outside on multiple occasions. I don't know how well we are going to come out of this one. We are looking for ways to get in more product in the shop ASAP, but in the mean time keep an eye out here for when we're stocked back up," the post added.