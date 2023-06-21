TULSA, Okla. — Dozens of power workers are pushing to get power restored, but apartment complexes like Heatherstone are assessing the physical damage.
The damage is easily seen on the sides of the Heatherstone apartments, where parts have been ripped off.
The roof was also blown off in areas due to the high winds, and pictures were sent to us showing multiple damaged cars and debris all over the parking lot.
Apartment complex representatives say it could be more than $100,000 in damage to fix.
The blown off sections of the roof are now covered with tarp.
Two men who live under one of those tarped off sections say water is still dripping through even though they have put black bags over it.
Between the damage on their ceiling and the water that soaked the carpet, they believe there could be nearly $2,000 in water damage in their unit alone.
"Right here, the water was in the roof," they said. "We were thinking it was going to drop right here, and it was in another side that was leaking."
Like many of us, those men lost all the food in their fridge because of the power being out.
Now they are worried about water damage, they think all the carpet will have to be replaced and aren't sure when things will be completely back to normal.