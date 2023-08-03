TULSA, Okla. -- Early voting begins Thursday for the City of Tulsa Special Proposition Bond and Sales Tax Election.
Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early at the Tulsa County Election Board.
Tulsa County Election Board Secretary, Gwen Freeman, said in a press release early voting is open to all voters.
“You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early," Freeman said. "Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board—from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines."
Early voting is open from Thursday, August 3 and Friday, August 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the County Election Board located at 555 N. Denver Avenue.
The funding package, which Tulsa City Council approved in May to vote on, will help fund city facilities and help with street maintenance and public safety.
Funding highlights include:
- $295.8 million for streets and transportation, which includes funding for street widening
- $270.4 million for City-owned facility upgrades and maintenance
- $152.8 million for City fleet, including fire trucks
- $95 million for housing and neighborhood needs
Election Day is Tuesday, August 8.