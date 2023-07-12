TULSA, Okla. — A special community discussion was held in north Tulsa Wednesday evening to try to help Black women suffering from domestic abuse.
Domestic Violence Intervention Service (DVIS) was behind the event. It says it wants to raise awareness and says more Black women are dealing with abuse compared to the rest of the community.
Shelby Torrence works for DVIS in Tulsa. She says, culturally, Black women face a stigma in getting help for domestic abuse.
"We are taught to be strong and we are to be protective of our families, of our friends, our neighbors, our community and so if we reach out for help, it could be seen as a sign of weakness," Torrence said. "Also, just the fear of being judged on the way we present ourselves. A lot of time, people think that Black women are aggressive."
Torrence was just one of a panel of speakers at the meeting which was held at Friendship Church in north Tulsa.
DVIS says, in Oklahoma, Black women make up eight percent of the state population, but suffer nearly 25 percent of female domestic violence and homicides.
"It’s concerning if we have a segment of our population that is adversely impacted," said Tracey Lyall, CEO of DVIS "It’s worth putting our time into and having some conversations and bringing awareness to this part of the community."
The meeting talked about some of the barriers people face reaching out for help.
Torrence says some women have a fear of getting help because of a possible backlash form the community.
"A lot of times, people fear that they’re going to be called a snitch or that they turned their back on the Black man and that they are no longer supporting their community and that it’s the survivors’ fault that that person is going to jail," Torrence said.
Tulsa Police were also at the meeting. They say they’re working hard to break down barriers to reporting abuse with liaisons and mental health training.
Torrence says the best thing anyone can do is believe victims and ask for help.
"Report, report, report," she said. "There’s always support. Always call our crisis line."
DVIS says they have a 24-hour crisis line if you need help. The number for that is 918-743-5763.