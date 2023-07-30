MCALESTER, Okla. — A McAlester police officer was injured after he was involved in a car crash on Saturday.
Det. Lt. Kirk Johnston with the McAlester Police Department said Patrolman Connor Enox and another officer in a second patrol car were responding to an emergency call with their lights and sirens on when a driver failed to yield and struck Enox’s car near North Fifth Street and East Carl Albert Parkway.
The second officer responding was able to avoid the crash and was not injured.
Enox was taken to the hospital with an arm fracture and is expected to recover, Johnston said.
The driver of the second vehicle involved in the crash was taken to a McAlester hospital and then flown to a Tulsa hospital, Johnston said.
Johnston said the driver of the second vehicle also has non-life threatening injuries.