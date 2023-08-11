TULSA, Okla. – Two people were injured after a driver crashed into a bus stop on East Admiral Place Thursday night, Tulsa police said.
Police said the driver of a Mazda SUV was making a left turn from Walmart onto East Admiral Place and struck a Jeep SUV that was going east. The Jeep then went out of control, rolled over and crashed into the bus stop injuring two people, police said.
Police said a man suffered life-threatening injuries to his chest, arm and head and was taken to the hospital where he remains in serious but stable condition. A second person was treated by EMSA at the scene for minor injuries, police said.
The driver of the Mazda told officers that the setting sun blinded her as she was leaving the Walmart causing her to strike the Jeep.
No other injuries were reported.