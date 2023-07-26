MUSKOGEE, Okla. – A man and a woman were injured after a lawn mower they were riding collided with a car in Muskogee on Tuesday, Muskogee police said.
A man was driving down York Street with a woman riding behind in a trailer, a spokesperson with the Muskogee Police Department said.
A car went to pass the lawn mower and hit the trailer and lawn mower, police said.
The man and woman were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition, police said.
Police said the driver of the car was not injured.