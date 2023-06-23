TULSA, Okla. — When roads are blocked off, there is a reason.
Christopher Pence found out the hard way, ignoring those literal signs can lead to a felony.
Pence is charged with driving his Harley motorcycle under the influence and running a roadblock.
Court documents show he received a "visual and audible signal" to turn around but continued through a road block near 31st and Memorial.
This was just hours after storms with winds up to 100 mph tore through Tulsa overnight Saturday.
Running a roadblock can lead to a fine of up to $5,000 and a sentence of up to five years, not to mention the danger it puts drivers in.