Christopher Pence
Tulsa County Jail

TULSA, Okla. — When roads are blocked off, there is a reason. 

Christopher Pence found out the hard way, ignoring those literal signs can lead to a felony. 

Pence is charged with driving his Harley motorcycle under the influence and running a roadblock. 

Court documents show he received a "visual and audible signal" to turn around but continued through a road block near 31st and Memorial. 

This was just hours after storms with winds up to 100 mph tore through Tulsa overnight Saturday. 

Running a roadblock can lead to a fine of up to $5,000 and a sentence of up to five years, not to mention the danger it puts drivers in. 

