When FOX23 arrived to the Burkhalter's home Thursday afternoon, empty kennels and cages were scattered in the yard. Monday, Rachel Ward with the Humane Society of Tulsa said seven adult dogs were tied up dangerously, hungry and thirsty.
"They didn't have access to any food or water on site so our team is doing everything we can to get them good and healthy so it'll definitely be a long journey to get them good and healthy," Ward said.
She said the Humane Society's veterinarians examined the chickens and found signs of cock fighting.
"The vet did speculate, at one time, the roosters were probably fighting roosters," she said.
According to OSCN, Burkhalter's father, Fredrick Burkhalter, also lived at the home. In 2019, Fredrick was charged with 11 counts of animal cruelty. The case was dismissed in 2021 due to being out of jurisdiction because of McGirt.
Ward said they received reports a few months ago of nearly 20 dogs on the property during a separate investigation.
"We received reports that there were a lot of dogs on that property at one time and with us only finding seven adults, it's concerning as to where those others may be," she said.
The Humane Society of Tulsa is taking care of the animals while the investigation continues.
"We essentially inventory them, our vets do exams on every animal. That's kind of our part of it, We take care of them indefinitely until we hear from law enforcement on what the custody situation of the animals
will be," she said.
The Humane Society of Tulsa is accepting donations. They have their Amazon Wishlist posted on social media or you can donate in person. They need bleach, paper towels and more.