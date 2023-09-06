Domestic Violence Resource Centers across Green Country

For those experiencing domestic violence, know that resources are available, ready to help.
If you or someone you care about is struggling, here is a list of some resource centers available in Green.
Adair County:
Northwest Arkansas Second Stage Transition - 479-549-3737
Cherokee County:
- Help in Crisis - 918-456-0673
Craig County:
- Community Crisis Center (Vinita) - 918-256-1945
Creek County:
Maranatha Outreach Center - 918-987-0777
Delaware County:
Community Crisis Center (Jay) - 918-253-3939
Mayes County:
- Safenet Services - 918-825-0190
Muskogee County:
- Women In Safe Home (WISH) - 918-682-7879
Okmulgee County:
Okmulgee County Family Resource - 918-756-2545
Osage County:
Osage Nation Family Violence Prevention Department - 918-287-5422
Rogers County:
- Safenet Services - 918-341-1424
- Compassion women's Center - 918-923-2085
Tulsa County:
- Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) - 918-743-5763
- Family Safety center - 918-742-7480
- The Spring Shelter- 918-245-4075
- John 3:16 Mission Refuge Women's Center - 918-587-1186
Wagoner County:
- Help in Crisis - 918-456-0673
Washington County:
- Ray of Hope Advocacy Center - 918-337-6177
To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 800-799-7233.