Domestic Violence Resource Centers across Green Country

For those experiencing domestic violence, know that resources are available, ready to help. 

If you or someone you care about is struggling, here is a list of some resource centers available in Green.

Adair County:

  • Northwest Arkansas Second Stage Transition - 479-549-3737

Cherokee County: 

  • Help in Crisis - 918-456-0673

Craig County: 

  • Community Crisis Center (Vinita) - 918-256-1945

Creek County: 

  • Maranatha Outreach Center - 918-987-0777

Delaware County: 

  • Community Crisis Center (Jay) - 918-253-3939

Mayes County:

  • Safenet Services - 918-825-0190

Muskogee County:

  • Women In Safe Home (WISH) - 918-682-7879

Okmulgee County: 

  • Okmulgee County Family Resource - 918-756-2545

Osage County: 

  • Osage Nation Family Violence Prevention Department - 918-287-5422

Rogers County: 

  • Safenet Services - 918-341-1424
  • Compassion women's Center - 918-923-2085

Tulsa County:

  • Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) - 918-743-5763
  • Family Safety center - 918-742-7480
  • The Spring Shelter- 918-245-4075
  • John 3:16 Mission Refuge Women's Center - 918-587-1186

Wagoner County:

  • Help in Crisis - 918-456-0673

Washington County:

  • Ray of Hope Advocacy Center - 918-337-6177

To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call 800-799-7233.

More News