TULSA, Okla. — A domestic dispute lead to a man getting arrested for drug trafficking, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said around 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, they were called to the Cobblestone Apartments near 51st and Memorial for a report of shots fired.
According to TPD, employees said there was a domestic dispute going on and they heard screaming, yelling and gunfire from an apartment.
TPD said they found Michael Cullom in the apartment and his girlfriend outside the apartment.
According to TPD, Cullom’s girlfriend tried to break the door to get inside and most of her belongings and her dog were on the ground outside the apartment.
While police were investigating the source of the gunfire, Cullom admitting to having a gun but said he didn’t shoot it, according to TPD.
TPD said they later searched the apartment with Cullom’s permission and found the gun.
They also found more than 600 tablets resembling alprazolam, which is sold under the brand name Xanax, that tested positive for fentanyl, TPD said.
TPD said they also found more than 500 other types of pills, along with scales and packaging materials.
According to TPD, Cullom admitted the drugs were his and his girlfriend had nothing to do with it.
TPD said Cullom was arrested for aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, possession of CDS with intent to distribute and weapon charges. The girlfriend and her dog were released.
