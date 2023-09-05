TULSA, Okla. — District 9 Tulsa City Councilor Jayme Fowler has thrown his hat into the ring in the race for Tulsa’s next mayor.
Though the race is non-partisan, Fowler said in a press release he is Republican to their candidacy for mayor. Other candidates for mayor include State Representative Monroe Nichols and Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith, who are both Democrats.
Fowler has served on City Council since 2020 and was re-elected in 2020.
“Tulsa has made great strides in recent years but we’ve also experienced challenges. From a steady increase in crime and homelessness to mounting economic challenges brought on by bad federal policy, we need to ensure Tulsans have more money in their pockets and our city is safe for residents and ready for new economic investment. I want Tulsans to know that I will be a champion for them and their concerns,” Jayme said.
Fowler is a graduate of Memorial High School and has a degree in finance from the Sam Walton School of Business. He also has professional accolades from The Wharton School of Finance and Harvard.
Both of Fowler’s parents had long careers at Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) and his wife currently works for TPS.
Fowler says he has 35 years of experience in the private sector which gave him “invaluable business experience,” the release said.
“I’m a big thinker and a big listener with a successful career in business challenging the status quo. I’m running for Mayor because I believe the best formula to put our city on a fast track to economic prosperity is with a proven free-market thinker who can work with diverse parties to get things done. I want to bring a unique skill set to the Mayor’s office that puts proven business principles to work for Tulsans. Together, it’s time we reimagine our city’s full potential with a business-minded approach to local government,” said Jayme Fowler.
Fowler said he is humbled to serve Tulsans.
"I truly believe Tulsa’s best chapters have yet to be written," Fowler said.