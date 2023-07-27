The department was formerly known as "Working in Neighborhoods."
Wagoner said the difference between the new and old departments is in their focus.
"Our Working in neighborhoods department was really focused on code enforcement and animal welfare, so sort of that maintenance of great places,” Wagoner said. “What we've done is added the elements to it that are about creating great places."
Wagoner said the department is investing in neighborhoods and looking for leaders.
"We're going to launch something called the neighborhood academy, where it's helping people understand how they can engage in leading their neighborhoods," Wagoner said.