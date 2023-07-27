The director says the goal of the department is to keep improving the experience people have while living in Tulsa.

TULSA, Okla. — During a town hall meeting in Tulsas District 4, people had a chance to hear more about the newly formed Department of City Experience.
 
The department oversees city planning, community development, animal welfare, code enforcement and includes the Mayor's Office Of Resilience And Equity.

The department was formerly known as "Working in Neighborhoods."
 
"Really, the idea is creating a department where our residents feel like they can be heard, and that they have a sense of belonging in the community," Department Of City Experience Director James Wagoner said.

Wagoner said the difference between the new and old departments is in their focus.

"Our Working in neighborhoods department was really focused on code enforcement and animal welfare, so sort of that maintenance of great places,” Wagoner said. “What we've done is added the elements to it that are about creating great places."

Wagoner said the department is investing in neighborhoods and looking for leaders.

"We're going to launch something called the neighborhood academy, where it's helping people understand how they can engage in leading their neighborhoods," Wagoner said.

