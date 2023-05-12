TULSA, Okla. - Nearly a year and a half ago, a dinosaur was stolen from a route 66 souvenir shop in December 2021. The footage went viral, but there's a happy ending to this story. The dinosaur found its way back home.
Dinosaur stolen from midtown shop returns to Decopolis over a year later
Tanya Modersitzki
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 217 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA OKFUSKEE IN NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA CREEK NOWATA OKMULGEE OSAGE PAWNEE ROGERS TULSA WAGONER WASHINGTON OK THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARTLESVILLE, CLAREMORE, NOWATA, OKEMAH, OKMULGEE, PAWHUSKA, PAWNEE, SAPULPA, TULSA, AND WAGONER.
