Dinosaur stolen from midtown shop returns to Decopolis over a year later

TULSA, Okla. - Nearly a year and a half ago, a dinosaur was stolen from a route 66 souvenir shop in December 2021. The footage went viral, but there's a happy ending to this story. The dinosaur found its way back home. 

"We came back and he was missing and we looked on our camera footage we saw this guy get underneath there unbolt him then the dinosaur walk away," Decopolis owner William Franklin said.
 
Tulsa Police arrested Bob Morton for the theft.
 
A year and a half later, Boomerang is reunited with Franklin. He says a family recognized the dinosaur. 
 
"I guess they go around cleaning apartments and had been left. She called me a couple days ago saying, 'Hey, I think I found your dinosaur which was great because he was on all the local news channels so they knew about it," he said.
 
Boomerang came back with a few bumps and bruises, but will soon be ready to be back outside greeting visitors.
 
"Luckily, I'm an artist and we'll get him fixed up and ready to go," Franklin said.
 
They're holding a Welcome Home party for Boomerang May 27th.
 

More News