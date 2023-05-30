MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. — Deputies in Montgomery County Kansas ended a standoff with a safe arrest, thanks to a little robot.
They call it the throw-bot because they can throw it in before they go in, so it can clear the way.
"We have a robot, a little throw-bot, that's what we call it,” said Detective Will Wilkinson.
Wilkinson said it goes in before deputies in tense situations, like when they were called out to a man who was threatening people with an axe.
They surrounded the house and got out the robot and their drone.
"Operate the robot throughout the house, it’s able to see in both dark and light conditions, gives us awareness without having to expose ourselves to any threats that are inside,” Wilkinson said.
They ended up going in behind the tech to find Patrick Griffin hiding in the wall.
“We located the suspect behind a false wall hidden behind some insulation,” Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson says tech like this keeps everyone safe.
“Anything we can use to help make situations resolve without injury to us or the suspects, the better"
This the only throw-bot they have but they say they're always campaigning for new funds to get more equipment like it.