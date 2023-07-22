TULSA, Okla. — A man was convicted in a deadly 2019 Delaware County shooting, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
50-year-old James Buzzard, a Cherokee citizen, was convicted of first-degree murder in Indian Country, assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm and discharge of a firearm during the commission of a federal crime of violence.
According to court documents and evidence, on August 1, 2019, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting near Jay, where they Jerry Tapp was found dead and a second victim shot in the arm.
According to court testimony, the surviving victim told authorities she heard a noise outside that morning, and when she opened the front door, she heard gunfire and felt a pain in her wrist. She also noticed a four-door car before she closed the door and called 911.
Dakota Buzzard, son of James, was later found by the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office driving a car that matched the victim’s description.
Dakota gave authorities the location of the rifle used in the shooting and shell casings from the scene were identified as having come from the rifle.
On August 6, 2019, authorities obtained Facebook records of Cody Buzzard, another son of James. The day before the shooting, Cody asked on Facebook about getting a gun and a vehicle. He also indicated he “had business to tend to” and was going to “take care of a problem.”
During an interview with authorities, Dakota said he, Cody and James drove to Tapp’s home and waited for him to get back from work. James allegedly told his sons to get the rifle from the trunk. Dakota said once Tapp drove by, they followed him to his home where Tapp was shot and killed.
Cody, now 29, and Dakota, now 22, already pleaded guilty in this case.
Cody pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing and discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
Dakota pleaded to conspiracy to carry, use, brandish, and discharge a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.