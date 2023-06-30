OKLAHOMA CITY -- Current Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in 32 counties whose households lost food because of the June 17 severe storms may request a replacement of benefits up to the monthly amount received for June 2023, officials announced Friday.
Customers need to submit their request form by Friday, July 7.
Counties covered in the waiver include:
Atoka
Carter
Cherokee
Choctaw
Creek
Delaware
Ellis
Harper
Hughes
Johnston
Latimer
Leflore
Lincoln
Logan
Major
Mayes
McCurtain
McIntosh
Muskogee
Oklahoma
Okmulgee
Osage
Pawnee
Payne
Pittsburg
Pottawatomie
Pushmataha
Rogers
Seminole
Sequoyah
Tulsa
Wagoner
Customers whose benefits have already been replaced through the recent mass replacement waiver or who have previously submitted a Request for Destroyed Food Replacement form will not receive any additional replacement benefits. Additionally, customers who have submitted a form but have not yet received their replacement benefits do not need to submit an additional form or take any additional action.
"We know so many of our neighbors experienced devastation and loss during these storms, and want to use all our available resources to step forward and offer help," said Deb Smith, Director of Adult and Family Services in a press release. "We encourage families who have been affected to request a replacement of their benefits immediately, so they don’t have to worry about additional food costs while they get back on their feet."
Usually, SNAP customers would only have 10 calendar days to request a replacement of SNAP benefits. However, the agency received approval from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA-FNS) to allow additional time for customers to report their loss of food. Affected households in the identified counties need to submit the Request for Destroyed Food Replacement form by Friday, July 7.
“We understand unfortunate events, such as a disaster, can cause unexpected disruptions in people’s lives,” said Southwest Regional Administrator, Bill Ludwig. “The additional time for SNAP recipient families to report their food losses will, hopefully, provide some peace of mind.”
Recipients who have lost their food benefit card may request a replacement card online at www.connectebt.com, or by contacting Conduent at 1-888-328-6551. Persons needing food assistance may apply for SNAP at OKDHSLive.org via computer or mobile device.
Those unable to complete the application online may also call 405-522-5050 to make an application by proxy over the phone. Individuals receiving state benefits, foster care reimbursements, adoption assistance or Child Support on the "Oklahoma Mastercard" debit card who have lost their card due to the storms may request a replacement card by calling 1-888-401-9843 for non-Child Support Mastercards, or 1-888-929-2460 for Child Support Mastercards.