Dead Armadillo Brewery hosts baby goats and beer night

TULSA, Okla. — This weekend, people were able to enjoy more than just beer at Dead Armadillo Brewery.
Dead Armadillo Brewery, near 4th and Peoria, hosted a baby goats and beer night on Saturday and Sunday.
People were able to drink beer and hang out with goats in the bar’s outdoor space.
“Today we have a bunch of baby goats, goats in general, just everybody’s out here having a beer and holding a goat, petting a goat, something you don’t get to do every day when you live in Tulsa,” said Karsten Villanueva, the social media manager at Dead Armadillo Brewery.
The goats were provided by the Bearded Doe Company, and ticket sales went back to the company to help care for the goats.
Natalie Paige with The Bearded Doe Company said the event was great for everyone involved.
“The interaction with the animals is really great for the animals, great for the people, everybody leaves feeling a little better,” she said.
Villanueva said the event sold out on Saturday and people were still coming on Sunday.
“We’re still blown away by how it is on a Sunday, people coming out and joining us,” she said.
Villanueva said Dead Armadillo Brewery is hoping to partner with The Bearded Doe Company for a similar event in October.
Villanueva also said Dead Armadillo Brewery will hold an event on June 3 to celebrate their 10-year anniversary.
Paige said The Bearded Doe Company will be holding a homesteading weekend on June 16 through June 18.