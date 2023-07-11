TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The daughter of a man who survived a plane crash near Tahlequah says her dad is lucky to be alive and is thanking first responders who were on the scene.
The small plane came down west of Tahlequah at the end of June. The pilot, Robert “Bob” Moppert, was the only person on board and suffered multiple injuries.
His daughter says its going to take him months to recover.
Mindy Moppert says it was scary seeing photos of the mangled wreckage of her dad's plane.
"I was so scared for my dad I get a little emotional," she said.
"I mean thank God he's alive because that looking at the photos like I'm so surprised that he survived it," Mindy also said.
Robert, who's 66, had been visiting his son in Lawton and was flying back to his home in Arkansas in his Velocity plane on June 27 when the crash happened.
Mindy says the plane suffered engine trouble during the flight and says her dad tried to make an emergency landing at Tahlequah Municipal Airport, but couldn’t make it.
The plane came down in a field west of Tahlequah, near south Bryant Road, around 4 miles south of the Airport.
"When he was landing into the field his tires on the plane weren't spinning and so he couldn't get any traction so he just kind of like slid and he hit a dead tree and it sling shot him back and he hit a different tree," Moppert said.
First responders managed to get Robert out of the plane and he was flown to a hospital in Arkansas. Mindy says he was in ICU for four days and was left with a broken leg, foot, ankle, ribs and a punctured lung. She also says he’s had to have surgery on his shoulder.
"I mean it's going to be a long time before he's back to his normal self but he's working hard to be as best as he can," Mindy said.
Mindy says her dad has over 30 years flying experience, but she says the first responders on the scene helped save his life.
"My family cannot thank them enough like everything that they did to help him they're the reasons that he's still here," Mindy said.
"It could have been way worse than what it was, we're just so blessed that he is alive today," Mindy said.
Mindy says Robert is now in a rehab center and is still undergoing treatment. The family has set up a GoFundMe to support his recovery and medical bills.