CATOOSA, Okla. -- High winds caused widespread power outages and damage in Catoosa following storms overnight.
Catoosa police reported damage from Lynn Lane east to SH 66 and E. Pine Street North toward the Port of Catoosa.
Police said multiple large trees were down blocking several roadways as well as broken utility poles. A tree also fell onto a home, causing roof damage, police said.
One portable structure was also blown across the highway into a vehicle and building, police reported.
City crews will continue to work through Saturday to assess any additional damage and clear any blocked roads.
The City of Catoosa said the Catoosa Maintenace Department facility at 204 N. Shawnee will be open until 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 10, to accept branches and limbs up to 4 inches in diameter.