TULSA, Okla. – A man who was set to go on trial for the murder of a 9-year-old girl this month in Dallas was arrested in Tulsa.
Tyrese Simmons was arrested at the Sky Hotel near I-244 and Garnett on Thursday.
Officers attempted to get Simmons to come out of a room at the hotel, but he refused, police said.
After attempting to get Simmons out for several hours, officers used pepper balls and Simmons was taken into custody.
Simmons is charged in the 2019 murder of a 9-year-old girl. His trial was set to start earlier this month, but Simmons reportedly cut off his ankle monitor and fled.
Simmons is being held at the Tulsa County Jail and will be extradited back to Dallas.